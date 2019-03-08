Watch India Vs. Australia Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, India Can Clinch 5-Match Series

India can wrap up the win in their five-match ODI Series against visiting Australia with a victory in the third game, at Ranchi.

India can head into the 2019 Cricket World Cup on a winning note if they can clinch their five-match one day international series against reigning world champions Australia on Friday, with a win in the third ODI – a win that would give India the series after dramatic victories in the first two games. But Australia came close in both games and suffered only from an inability to roll up enough singles, as CricBuzz reported, scoring 91 to India’s 112 in a mach decided by just eight runs in India’s favor. After losing four ODI matches in a row to India going back to the January series Down Under, Australia will need to step up their run production in the do-or-die match that will live stream from Ranchi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third India vs. Australia ODI match, with India able to complete a win in their final ODI series before the World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday, March 8, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Saturday, 5 p.m. Western. In the United States, that start time will be 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, midnight Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Australia also appeared to have the first match in hand, after holding their hosts to 99 for four per CricInfo. But Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni then took to the crease to post 89 and 51 not out respectively to take India home.

For Dhoni, the third ODI takes him to his hometown of Ranchi, but for what may be the India legend’s final international match there. That means Dhoni is set for a “blockbuster” performance in front of his home fans, according to ESPN.

Here are the expected teams for the third India vs. Australia ODI match.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Mohammed Shami/ Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch (captain), 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon 11 Adam Zampa.

Spinner Nathan Lyon has returned to white-ball cricket for Australia. Matt King / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Australia third and possibly series-deciding ODI from Ranchi in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. Australia 4th ODI clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the India vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.