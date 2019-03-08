Prince William Learned To Do Princess Charlotte’s Hair By Watching YouTube Videos

The prince knows he still can't compete with Duchess Kate's braid game.

On a trip to Blackpool this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William chatted with other parents about the trials and tribulations of doing a preschooler’s hair. But while Kate Middleton has hair of her own to practice on, Prince William joked that he’s out of luck in that department.

People Magazine says that the royal couple got the opportunity to meet other parents in a Blackpool park, where a group called Dads 4 Life meets. During one meeting, the subject turned to what many see as the scourge of everyday life, and that’s keeping up with hairstyles for their daughters. Prince William says that it was all a mystery until he started watching YouTube tutorials on styling hair so that he could help Princess Charlotte get ready in the morning.

“Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare.”

Duchess Kate joked about the next step, which would be learning how to braid hair, a skill she demonstrated on their recent trip to Northern Ireland. But the heir to the throne says that for now, he’s happy that he’s able to help the little princess with her ponytail, and added a self-deprecating joke about his own hair loss.

“I can do [3-year-old Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”

But the chat about hairstyles in Blackpool wasn’t the first time that Prince William hinted that he was a thoroughly modern dad, The Inquisitr reported in February. The father of three has made a point of reaching out to other dads in small group settings to talk about the challenges of parenting.

Prince William spoke to a group of new and soon-to-be dads called “Future Dads” at Pall Mall Barbers in London to talk about the fears of caring for infants. The prince shared that he was scared when Prince George first came home from the hospital because he was “so tiny.”

But being second in line to the British throne doesn’t mean you are exempt from basic diaper duty, according to the prince, who shared his technique on dolls in the class. While demonstrating the dressing and undressing on the doll, he talked about some of the pitfalls with a wiggling baby, adding, “The hardest thing is the buttons … and then the wrong leg ends up there …”

The prince assured the group that they too will find their own rhythm, but that it will change their lives.