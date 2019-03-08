Jamye Closs’ Accused Kidnapper Jake Patterson Speaks Out

'The reason I did this is complicated,' said Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper, Jake Patterson.

On October 15, 2018, 21-year-old Jake Patterson allegedly broke into the home of Jayme Closs’ family. Law enforcement believes that he then shot and killed both of her parents, James and Denise Closs, who died while trying to protect their daughter. The suspect then kidnapped Jayme and held her captive in his Wisconsin home for 88 days until she managed to escape and find help. The accused kidnapper is now speaking out about behind his reasoning for kidnapping Jayme and brutally murdering her parents, according to NBC News.

The community of Baron, Wisconsin viewed Jayme’s escape nothing short of a miracle. The girl stated that she was held under Patterson’s bed for long periods of time without food, water, or bathroom breaks. When Patterson had visitors over, she was instructed to keep very quiet. One day, when he told her that he’d be gone for hours at a time, she decided to take her chances and escape the home. She was found later that day by a woman walking her dog. Jayme was given medical care before being reunited with her family and finally brought home.

Jayme’s family was ecstatic to get her back, but still many questions remained. Why did the suspect choose Jayme? What were his motives? Patterson now says he knew he would get caught eventually is now providing police with all the details of how he planned the kidnapping. He wrote a letter in which he states choosing Jayme as his target was an impulse.

“I knew when I was caught (which I thought would happen a lot sooner) I wouldn’t fight anything. The cops say I planned this thoroughly, and that I said that. They’re really good at twisting your words around, put them in different spots, straight up lie. Little mad about that. Trying to cover up their mistakes I guess. This was mostly on impulse. I don’t think like a serial killer.”

Although Patterson has not been convicted of the charges of the murder and kidnapping charges against him, he intends to enter a plea of guilty. Meanwhile, Jayme and her family will be waiting for the suspect’s arraignment date on March 27 to watch justice be served.

Now that her parents are both gone, Jayme’s legal guardian is her aunt, Jennifer Smith. Smith declined to speak on camera about Patterson’s letter or his upcoming court date.

Patterson concluded his letter apologizing to Jayme for the hell he put her through.