‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Diana Decides To Kill Marlena, Claire Commits Another Shocking Act

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 8, 2019 reveal that a murder plot will be brewing in Salem, and more bad blood will form.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives will watch some major drama go down at the end of the week. Diana Colville will decided that it’s time to get rid of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) once and for all.

Diana will decide on a way to get Marlena out of the picture, and it seems that murder will be on her mind. Diana, who is still harboring feelings for Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) from decades ago, needs to get Doc out of the way in order to have John all to herself.

Meanwhile, John will be on to Diana, and believe that her motives are not pure. He’ll break into Diana’s safe on Friday, and he could find something shocking. Perhaps he’ll learn that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is not really his son, or he may see something that pertains to Diana’s dirty dealings, or even her murder plot against his beloved wife, Marlena.

Either way, John will be ready to take on Diana if she’s planning something unsavory in the future.

Everyone deserves a second chance, right? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/5iaTJ6VpWh — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 5, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) continue to have it out with her former husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) over his recent behavior.

As viewers will remember, Jack spilled the beans about Haley’s illegal immigration status on live TV during a mayoral debate between Melinda Trask and Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

Jack then weaseled his way into the race to become Salem’s next mayor, taking on Abe in hopes of winning. However, Jennifer is appalled by how he has thrown Haley under the bus, and betrayed their son, JJ Devearaux’s (Casey Moss) trust by spilling the secret that he told his father in confidence.

Jack then went on TV calling for everyone in Salem to be on the lookout for Haley and call the police if they see her.

Meanwhile, Haley is currently hiding out at Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) apartment. However, she may not be safe just yet.

Claire doesn’t like the what she is seeing between Tripp and Haley, and will betray them this week, meaning she’ll likely call the police and snitch about Haley’s whereabouts.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.