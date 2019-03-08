Meghan Markle Flashes Her ‘Mummy’ Necklace, As She Cradles Her Baby Bump

Meghan Markle can barely contain her excitement at the thought of welcoming her new baby into the world. The Duchess of Sussex is so enthusiastic about becoming a mother that she has recently opted to make an adorable fashion statement by wearing her “mummy” necklace at a public event.

As The Express points out, Meghan was previously spotted flaunting her cherished accessory on February 20, when the royal mother-to-be was photographed leaving her lavish New York baby shower to head back to London. This has fueled media speculation that the elegant gold necklace was gifted to her by one of the many stars that attended the highly-covered event.

According to Cosmopolitan, the handcrafted gold necklace is an 18-karat creation by celebrity-favorite designer Jennifer Meyer. The delicate piece of jewelry comes with a hefty price tag and sells on the designer’s website for £648, or $848 USD.

The special accessory reads the word “mummy,” sporting the British spelling of “mommy,” which is very fitting, considering that this what Meghan Markle will be called by baby Sussex.

Meghan has now been seen wearing the super sentimental piece of jewelry for a second time, People magazine is reporting. The heavily pregnant duchess put her “mummy” necklace on display on Wednesday, when she accompanied her husband, Prince Harry, to the WE Day U.K. 2019 event, held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

“Today, The Duke of Sussex – accompanied by The Duchess of Sussex – spoke at #WEDay in London. The @WEMovement is a global initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change,” Kensington Palace announced via Twitter on March 6.

John Phillips / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Meghan Markle made a very stylish appearance at the event, where she unexpectedly joined Prince Harry on stage, to the delight of the audience. Although initially listening to her husband speak from backstage, Meghan was coaxed to pop up in the spotlight after Prince Harry surprised the crowd by suddenly announcing that he was “going to try to drag my wife on stage!”

After making her surprise entrance on stage, Meghan Markle remained by her husband’s side, proudly listening to his inspirational speech and giving him a loving round of applause at one point. The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles, looking radiant as she cradled her prominent baby bump.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Meghan chose a very understated outfit for the occasion, stepping out in her black Rag & Bone maternity jeans and a simple bump-hugging T-shirt in a matching color. The proud mother-to-be topped off her all-black ensemble with a navy blazer and wore a pair of smart black heels.

In a slew of photos that surfaced in the media following the event, eagle-eyed fans of the royal family noticed that the Duchess of Sussex was wearing her treasured “mummy” necklace as she stood next to Prince Harry on stage.

John Phillips / Getty Images

After the WE event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a less formal chat with a group of students backstage and even received a lovely gift from two young girls, who were anxiously waiting to meet the couple in person.

“It was nerve-wracking, but really exciting. We gave them a teddy bear for the baby and a card from our school, and they said it was lovely,” 14-year-old Sinead Hubbard said in a statement.

“Harry said he was happy it was a soft teddy, not a hard one, and said, ‘That will go in the crib,'” added 12-year-old Lucy Brightman-Stokes.

Meghan Markle is due to welcome her first baby in late April. However, some sources are claiming that the royal baby could arrive a lot earlier than expected, with the possible due date falling in early April or even later this month, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.