WWE Rumors: Longtime WWE Employee Confirms Departure, And Is Likely To Sign Huge Deal With All Elite Wrestling

If this rumor comes true, AEW will have a legendary announcer.

All Elite Wrestling made the first couple of months of 2019 very interesting and fans are anxiously awaiting Double or Nothing in May. The new promotion has made a number of big signings and more are likely on the way, but a huge one may be happening soon. Jim Ross has confirmed that he is not going to renew his contract with WWE, and the rumors are flying that he will sign a multi-year deal with AEW.

Post Wrestling reported that Jim Ross is not going to be renewing his contract with WWE once it expires on March 29, 2019. The longtime announcer said that he spoke with Vince McMahon and the two came to a mutual agreement that it is time for him to move on.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility. I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved. “You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

Ross went on to say that he’s planning on staying busy and that he doesn’t think he will be out of work long. If the rumors are to be believed, there is already another promotion ready to hire him once his contract expires and that is AEW.

Jim Ross To Reportedly Sign Multi-Year Deal With AEW https://t.co/AChu3Ed69G pic.twitter.com/QBXMRA9g7e — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 7, 2019

All Elite Wrestling has already signed Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and a host of other big-name talents from around the world. They have signed some longtime wrestling stars to work backstage as producers and agents as well, but if they actually sign Ross, it’d be huge.

A tweet from Rajah states that Jim Ross actually has a multi-year contract offer on the table from AEW. The deal will pay him nearly $1 million annually and he will be eligible to sign it near the end of this month when his contract with WWE expires.

So…hearing JR is going to be signing a multi-year contract worth close to a million annually with AEW. https://t.co/URD7EMAeF4 — Rajah.com (@RajahNews) March 7, 2019

Jim Ross and WWE parted ways in 2013, but after his wife passed away in 2017, he re-joined the company and said he wanted to stay busy. He signed a two-year deal, which is set to expire later this month, and he’s done some commentary work for WWE since that time. Now, it’s the official end of an era as Jim Ross is leaving Vince McMahon’s company and may very well end up with All Elite Wrestling.