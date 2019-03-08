Paris Jackson ‘Doesn’t Know What To Believe’ About Her Father After Watching ‘Leaving Neverland,’ Per ‘Radar’

Michael Jackson’s only daughter, Paris Jackson, is said to be feeling very conflicted when it comes to what she believes about the sexual abuse allegations encompassing her father yet again thanks to the new documentary, Leaving Neverland.

According to Radar Online, Paris Jackson is torn over defending her father and feeling sympathy for his accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, after they detailed in graphic terms the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson for years in the Leaving Neverland film.

“Out of all of her siblings, Paris was old enough to remember what was going on back then whether she would like to admit it or not. She remembers her father and she remembers these boys that he would spend time with,” an insider told the outlet.

“Paris has seen the documentary and she doesn’t know what to believe anymore. She tried to get her siblings not to watch it and was told that they should all really avoid seeing it, but she couldn’t avoid it. She watched the film prior to her entering rehab because she demanded to see it before the world did,” the source added.

The documentary had everyone who tuned in talking. Michael Jackson’s loyal fans continued to defend the King of Pop, while others have spoken out about banning his music after the shocking allegations made in the film.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s brothers, Tito, Marlon, and Jackie, and his nephew, Taj, recently sat down for an interview, where they defended the late singer against the allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Leaving Neverland.

During the sit-down, the Jackson family was asked how Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince and Blanket, were doing in the wake of the documentary and the allegations.

Jackie revealed that the Jackson kids can’t believe what’s going on, especially since they know Wade, and have been close to him in the past. He also added that the film and its contents have been “devastating” for Paris Jackson and her brothers.

Jackie admitted that the trio are currently going through “troubling times” and that things have been very difficult for the kids as of late, calling it a “painful” time for the siblings.

Meanwhile, Paris, Prince, and Blanket have stayed relatively silent on the accusations brought against Michael in the film.

However, Paris Jackson did recently tweet that she had yet to make any statement about Leaving Neverland despite the media’s eagerness to share her thoughts on the matter.