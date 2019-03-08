Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Son KJ Apa Pays Tribute To The Late Actor

Luke Perry’s death has created an outpouring of love from family, friends, and co-stars online. The actor’s on-screen son, KJ Apa, is the latest to speak out on Perry’s death, but he didn’t craft a long statement. Instead, he used song lyrics courtesy of Third Eye Blind.

According to Pop Culture, KJ Apa’s first social media post since Luke Perry’s death on Monday wasn’t a photo of himself with the actor, or a prepared statement about his fondness for his Riverdale co-star. Instead, Apa turned to music to help him express his grief.

The actor took a screenshot of himself listening to Third Eye Blind’s song, “The Background,” and then posted a few of the song’s haunting lyrics to reveal his sadness over Perry’s tragic death.

“Everything is quiet, since you’re not around. And I live in numbness now, In the background,” Apa captioned the photo using lyrics from the song. Later, he posted a photo of Luke smiling while out on the water.

KJ’s post came just after Riverdale creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that the remaining episodes of Season 3 of the series would be dedicated to Luke.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,” Roberto wrote via Instagram this week.

Luke Perry sadly died on Monday at the age of 52. The actor had suffered a massive stroke the week prior and was said to not have been able to recover from the medical crisis.

Perry was reportedly surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, as well as his mother and step-father, his former wife, his brother and sister, and his fiance, as well as some other loved ones at the time of his passing.

Luke’s family announced the shocking and untimely death of the actor while thanking friends and fans for the overwhelming amount of love and support that was extended to the actor during his hospital stay.

The family has also asked for privacy and respect as the mourn the passing of their loved one.

Following the announcement of Perry’s death, Riverdale production was put on hold for a few days, and returned to action on Thursday. There is currently no word on how the show will handle Luke Perry’s passing when it comes to his character, Fred Andrews.