Apple CEO Tim Cook Brilliantly Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter After The President Calls Him ‘Tim Apple’

Apple CEO Tim Cook is apparently rolling with Donald Trump’s viral flub of his last name.

On Wednesday, Trump was speaking at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House when he mistakenly referred to Cook as “Tim Apple,” replacing his last name with the name of the tech giant company he helms. As CNBC noted, the incident later drew a Twitter joke out of Ivanka Trump, and Cook himself later got in on the fun.

On Twitter, Cook updated his last name to the logo of the company, so it now reads “Tim Apple” to those checking out his page.

It seems to be all in good fun, as Cook and Trump actually have a close relationship, despite Cook’s occasional criticism of Trump policies. As CBS News noted last year, Trump took some time out of his summer vacation last year to have dinner with Cook, and the Apple CEO appears to be using the relationship to his benefit. As Politico reported, Cook has been very active in discussions about trade with China, and has placed himself as an expert given the company’s heavy involvement both in China and the United States.

“Among the tech titans, he’s probably the one who is best placed to deal with both sides at the same time,” James Lewis, former State and Commerce department official, told Politico.

Guys, @tim_cook changed his name to Tim  and it's the most legendary "Tim Apple" sub tweet of all time. pic.twitter.com/p39nYS1mz7 — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) March 7, 2019

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has gotten viral attention for a flub during a public speech. Trump has been known to get tongue-tied when referencing names, pronouncing words, and especially following along when reading from a teleprompter. One of the most famous flubs came at last year’s March for Life, where Trump accidentally told the crowd of hundreds of thousands of anti-abortion activists that it was “wrong” for children to be born.

“Right now, a number of state laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong. It has to change,” Trump said, accidentally changing the word “torn” from his prepared remarks to “born.”

As The Daily Beast reported, that mix-up drew some viral attention as many shared video of Trump’s flub. Tim Cook’s sub-tweet is also getting some viral attention, which some noted isn’t bad attention for Trump on a day when his former campaign manager was sentenced to federal prison for fraud and tax evasion.