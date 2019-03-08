Former CIA Director Reveals What ‘Final Act’ Of Mueller Investigation Could Be

In an interview broadcast Thursday, former CIA Director John Brennan revealed what the “final act” of Robert Mueller’s investigation could be, Newsweek reports.

Brennan went on MSNBC’s The Last Word to discuss the latest developments — or lack thereof — in Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion between official Moscow and the Trump campaign.

According to the former head of CIA, Robert Mueller could have a simple motive to save the strongest and most impactful indictments for the “final act” of his investigation — the indictments could pertain to members of the president’s family, and in order to prevent Trump from interfering with the investigation Mueller could be waiting for the conclusion of his probe to reveal such indictments.

“If anybody from the Trump family, extended family, is going to be indicted, it would be the final act of Mueller’s investigation,” Brennan said.

According to Brennan, it is likely that Mueller is looking to conclude his investigation soon and turn over the findings to he Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of Virginia, and other relevant jurisdictions. Mueller’s investigation, according to the former spy, could reach its epilogue as early as this Friday.

The special counsel could submit the much-anticipated final report, and reveal key indictments on Friday, according to Brennan, who suggested that Robert Mueller — being a publicity-shy prosecutor — could be looking to reveal key findings this early in order to avoid publicizing them next week, on Ides of March.

Former CIA Dir. Brennan says he expects more indictments will come from the Mueller investigation https://t.co/plmz15FA8h — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 8, 2019

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, for example, this week on Friday — not knowing anything about it — but Friday is the day the grand jury indictments come down,” Brennan said, adding that Mueller will not want to “have that dramatic flair of the Ides of March when he’ll be delivering what I think are going to be indictments, the final indictments, as well as the report to the attorney general.”

As Newsweek notes, former CIA Director John Brennan’s statements come amid intense speculation that Robert Mueller is finalizing his investigation into Russian collusion. Multiple media reports have alleged that the special counsel is set to submit the final report to Trump’s Attorney General William Bar, prompting Democratic lawmakers to announce more investigations into the president’s business dealings.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Mueller has managed to net dozens of indictments and guilty pleas so far, raising 99 criminal charges, but ultimately failing to provide evidence of collusion or conspiracy. It is, however, possible that Mueller is saving such allegations for the “final act” of his investigation, according to John Brennan.