Demi Rose Puts Her Booty On Display In Racy Leather Bikini On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is feeling nostalgic about her sun-drenched vacation in Thailand. Earlier today, the buxom bombshell took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling bikini photo, captured during her recent stay at Sri Panwa Phuket — a luxury pool villa nestled on Thailand’s Panwa Beach.

In the snapshot, the 23-year-old hottie put her booty on full display, posing in a racy black leather bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Instagram sensation often uses social media to document her risque outfits and to show off her enviable bikini body while off on one of her lavish vacations in some tropical paradise or another. Therefore, there is little surprise that the English beauty chose to share the very revealing photo, especially since she has never been shy about flaunting her famous curves on social media.

In fact, Demi Rose has shared the exact same bikini look with her 8.6 million Instagram followers on a few other occasions in the past. The latest bikini photo, however, is substantially different from the other Instagram snaps in which Demi modeled the black leather two-piece. Unlike the previous snapshots, the photo she shared today reveals what the sexy ensemble looks like from behind.

In the photo, Demi poses with her back turned to the camera as she leans against a wood-paneled wall, arching her back to showcase her curvaceous derriere. The gorgeous model is seen flaunting her killer curves with no inhibition, showing off her toned thighs and even flashing her generous bust as she is photographed from the side.

For her torrid bikini photo, Demi pulled back her chestnut tresses in a sleek bun, held up with a pair of brown hair chopsticks. While her hairstyle is definitely worth admiring, all of the attention is inevitably drawn to her incredible physique, showcased in all of its splendor in the skin-baring snap.

In addition to giving an ample view of her curvy backside, the high-waisted bikini bottoms also accentuate Demi’s tiny waist, highlighting her jaw-dropping hourglass figure.

The striking snapshot was taken by Demi’s principal photographer, Danny Desantos, and is truly spectacular judging from the photography composition techniques used to capture the model’s sweltering bikini look. The sun-kissed snap showcases an expanse of glowing tanned skin, enhancing Demi’s sex-appeal by unveiling her endless curves in the dimming sunlight.

As Demi faces the wooden panel in a sultry pose, her siren-like body casts an alluring shadow on the nearby wall, projecting the sinuous contours of her voluptuous frame on the light-colored surface. The golden-hour sunlight dances with the shadows, adding an air of mystery to the artistic snap.

In a previous photo shared by Demi in early February, her Instagram fans were treated to a more detailed look at the provocative leather bikini. The snapshot in question was also taken by Desantos and revealed that the racy two-piece was a bondage-style swimsuit, complete with a gold zipped detail on the front of bikini bottoms and a leather collar to boot.