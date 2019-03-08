Michael Jackson’s Accuser Jimmy Safechuck From ‘Finding Neverland’ Says They Had A Mock Wedding

As allegations continue to come out about the late singer, some of the accusations become more surprising.

Since the airing of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured further allegations of child molestation against Michael Jackson that had been previously withheld from the public, Jackson’s legacy has been called into question. While Jackson was alive, he was brought to court but then acquitted of the child molestation charges filed against him. Since his passing, his family and estate have long proclaimed his innocence. However, the Leaving Neverland show has since brought more information about Jackson’s possible misdeeds to light and caused many to question the singer’s reputation.

One such accusation that many who viewed Leaving Neverland found shocking came from Jimmy Safechuck, one of the two men presented in the documentary who had been close to Jackson as a child. When Safechuck was just 9-years-old, Jackson arranged a mock wedding between himself and Safechuck. The strange ceremony took place at Neverland Ranch. Safechuck’s story is supported by court documents he filed in 2015 when he pursued a lawsuit against Jackson’s estate, according to The Sun.

Wade Robson, the second man who came forth to speak out about Jackson for the Leaving Neverland documentary, filed a civil action similar to Safechuck. In their lawsuits, both men stated that Jackson had molested them when they were children. However, both of their civil actions were later dismissed. The two men have known each other for years and were both close to Jackson when they were growing up. The desire of both Robson and Safechuck to set the record about Jackson straight after their civil actions were ignored led to their participation in the HBO documentary.

‘Leaving Neverland’: Michael Jackson’s Accuser Jimmy Safechuck Says They Were Married In Mock Wedding — See The Ring https://t.co/IW1A6PQvdL — Celeb News (@celebtopstories) March 8, 2019

Both Robson and Safechuck discussed their past with Jackson in the documentary, and both had similar stories. Their accounts cover how Jackson befriended them, loved them, but used plenty of manipulation over them as well. According to the two men, Jackson groomed them into thinking the child molestation they experienced was normal, according to Celeb News Network.

Apparently, when Jimmy Safechuck discussed the mock wedding for the HBO documentary, he had some proof to show. Jackson gave him an actual wedding ring. Safechuck still has the ring, and many pictures still exist that demonstrate Jackson’s closeness to Safechuck when Safechuck was still a boy. Some of Jackson’s most loyal fans who heard Safechuck’s story and realized that plenty of evidence exists to support Safechuck’s claim had to reassess their feelings about Jackson. In fact, it appears that many in the entertainment industry are questioning Jackson in light of the new accusations, as his songs are being pulled from radio stations worldwide.