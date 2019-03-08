Wendy Williams Changes Stance On R. Kelly, Thinks He Needs ‘Solitary Confinement’

Wendy Williams has been rather on the fence about the dark cloud following R&B singer R. Kelly around since 20-year-old allegations of his sexual abuse of minors came to light. On Wednesday, speaking on The Wendy Williams Show, the television personality expressed that she felt sorry for Kelly, and added that she felt prison would do him no good, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She explained that he wouldn’t get the help he needs if he’s sitting in a prison cell, and that more should be done to reform him.

But on Thursday, she appeared to have done an about turn on the issue. According to Hollywood Life, Williams completely lost it when speaking about Kelly, stating there is no way he could ever be “reprogrammed,” and even saying she believes he deserves to be in solitary confinement for his crimes.

“R. Kelly’s hypnotic game, his brainwash game is so good for young girls’ minds that these girls actually fell for it,” Williams said after seeing a second clip of Gayle King’s interviews on the matter.

This time King was speaking to Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, who currently live with the singer. Williams was livid after they spoke, claiming the pair of them are “under his spell.”

Wendy Williams urges: put R. Kelly in solitary confinement! https://t.co/YdWk0l2N87 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 8, 2019

After how supportive she was seeing Kelly have a complete emotional breakdown while speaking to King the day before, it’s seems to be a bizarre 180 degree change to her attitude after hearing the women in his life speak.

“I don’t think Robert is re-programmable. I think he needs solitary confinement with the leftover food, not the food that first comes out of the kitchen. I think he’s beyond counseling, he doesn’t need to see anybody. His food needs to be sent through a slot. If he wants to exercise he can stretch in that 5×5 he’s in. His cot needs to be cement and he needs to clean is own toilet.”

Williams is a long time friend of Kelly’s, and while she did feel he could be guilty, didn’t think that prison would be helpful in his case.

For his part, Kelly has staunchly denied his guilt, arguing during his interview with King that he is “fighting for his life” against the allegations.

Shortly after his explosive interview with King was aired, Kelly was arrested for the second time in two weeks after failing to pay a tidy sum in child support.