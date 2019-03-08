UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Heats Up Instagram With Her Debut Shoot For ‘Sports Illustrated’

UFC Fighter Paige VanZant has landed a spot in the coveted Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and she is proving she definitely has what it takes. On Thursday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a series of videos featuring the mixed martial arts fighter striking sexy poses in different two-piece bikinis that are bound to send temperatures soaring.

In one of the clips, the 24-year-old is featured in a white straight-cut bikini top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping draw attention to her busty figure. She paired it with a matching white bottom that sits low on her frame, accentuating her curvaceous figure, particularly her strong thighs, toned abs, and muscular arms. As per the post’s geotag, VanZant has jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to shoot her upcoming spread.

She is donning the bikini in front of a nude-colored hammock as she works through different poses while touching its fabric. She is wearing her mid-length blonde hair in a middle part and down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest. Visible on her upper left thigh, near her hip, is a tiny tattoo in the shape of a heart.

“Yes, I’m a professional fighter…But you can look really cute, too,” Sports Illustrated quotes VanZant in one of its Instagram posts.

The fighter took to her own Instagram page to share the hammock video with her 2.1 million followers, asking for their opinion regarding her performance.

The post was clearly an immediate success, judging by the fact that it was viewed nearly half a million times in just a couple of hours, garnering more than 84,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments. Users of the popular social media platform, who are fans of the MMA fighter, took to the comments section to praise her incredible body and congratulate her on her achievement.

“Sexiest MMA fighter OF ALL TIME,” one user wrote.

“Amazing. Probably the best looking female in the ufc. You go paige I’m a fan,” another one chimed in.

As MMA Fighting pointed out, VanZant is joining Ronda Rousey as the only UFC fighters to be featured in the magazine’s annual edition. In addition to her success in the octagon, VanZant has also participated in the reality TV show Dancing with the Stars, and published a book, an autobiography, titled Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life, which came out last year, the reported further added.