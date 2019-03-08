Ashley Graham Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Reveals Nude Underwear On The Runway

Ashley Graham had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while on the runway during the Melbourne Fashion Festival. The Daily Mail reports that the curvaceous plus-size model accidentally revealed her nude underwear during a fashion show for Australian designer, Jason Grech. As the article notes, Graham was wearing a turquoise-colored gown with a thigh-high slit. It looks like said slit was a bit too high which caused her underwear to be visible as she walked.

According to the Mail, Graham seemed unfazed by it. In the photos from the show, you can see her waving and winking at the audience, clearly enjoying her time on the runway. It’s also likely that she may not have noticed, but if she did, it looks like she handled it like a professional.

Graham is a groundbreaking figure in the modeling industry. In 2016, she became the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She’s also walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, an event that normally features models who are thin.

“For so long I never thought that I could get covers,” she said in an interview with Elle Magazine after her cover. “For so long I thought that I was so big and so thick that people like Sports Illustrated wouldn’t look at me—and for so long I had people telling me that that wouldn’t happen”

She also acknowledged how important the cover was for her women who previously felt left out of the fashion industry.

“People want the change; people want the difference; people want to know what’s going on,” she added. “People want to see themselves in the industry that for so long has ostracized girls of my size.”

As Rolling Stone reports, the 31-year-old modeling pioneer has a platform that has grown beyond the fashion industry. She has a podcast called Pretty Big Deal and she interviewed tennis superstar, Serena Williams in front of a live audience during the finale. She has also previously interviewed other big names in the entertainment industry like Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, and Kim Kardashian.

She also has a huge following on Instagram and regularly treats her millions of fans to outfit photos and insights into what goes on behind the scenes of her life. She recently showed her fans how she’s been enjoying her time in Australia when she’s not on the runway. In one post, you can see her feeding a kangaroo named Kiki and hanging out with a koala named Emily. The post currently has almost 200,000 likes on Instagram.