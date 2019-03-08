Top 10 Dreamiest Photos Of Luke Perry

From 'Beverly Hills 90210' through to 'Riverdale' Luke Perry has always captivated fans.

When the news broke that Beverly Hills 90210 actor, Luke Perry, had suffered a stroke, fans were immediately on watch. Many heartfelt thoughts and prayers were issued over the coming days. However, the news finally broke of Perry’s passing on Monday, March 4. Not only were his legion of fans in shock, but his work colleagues were also. Currently starring in Riverdale, the set has been closed since the news broke. And, of course, his family and those close and personal friends are obviously experiencing a grief that cannot be put into words.

As fans look back on the legacy left behind by Luke Perry, let’s have a walk back down memory lane with some images of the star as he will always be remembered.

Newsmakers / Getty Images

This is the way many fans of Luke Perry will remember him — as Dylan McKay in the hit TV series, Beverly Hills 90210. Likened in those early days to James Dean, in the TV series Dylan was a brooding rich kid, who was just bad enough that every schoolgirl at the time seemed to have a crush on him.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

While Beverly Hills 90210 had concluded in 200, Perry’s star continued to rise. Turning up to the premiere of Oz in June of 2000, Luke sported a grizzled beard which still managed to captivate fans during a period in time when beards weren’t fashionable. Perry mania would continue long after the conclusion of the hit TV series that saw him rise to fame and, as News.com.au points out, fans were so enamored by the actor that frenzied fans were injured in an August 1991 appearance in Washington. In a gathering of 5,000 teenage girls, 12 were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Deemed as one of the best Luke Perry series “you’ve never seen” by 92Moose.fm, Jeremiah ran on Showtime from 2002 to 2004. Telling the story of a plague that “wipes out everyone over the age of puberty,” Perry played the lead role of Jeremiah, a boy at the time the plague hit, who has now grown into an adult. In this series, Jeremiah was on the search for his parents who were scientists before the plague hit and supposedly had a safe place in which to hide out in. The above image was taken backstage at the Winter TCA held in 2002.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Luke Perry continued to act right up until his death this month. His acting credits included both TV series and movies. However, the above image was captured as he attended the premiere of the 2003 movie, Open Range, which starred Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner, and Annette Bening.

Steve Finn / Getty Images

Along with film roles, Luke Perry also turned his hand to acting on stage. In 2004, he starred alongside Alyson Hannigan in the stage adaptation of 1989’s romantic comedy flick When Harry Met Sally. However, as the Guardian points out, critics were often harsh towards Perry’s role in this production. Most suggested that Perry’s looks distracted the audience from what was supposed to be an awkward character.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While many new fans were introduced to Luke Perry thanks to his role of Fred Andrews in Riverdale, most know him thanks to Beverly Hills 90210. So fans were excited in 2005 when Perry and fellow castmates, Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) reunited at the TV Land Awards.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

What’s dreamier than Luke Perry in a black cowboy hat? Nothing, is the correct answer. During 2009, host Luke Perry attended the IEBA Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and fans everywhere swooned at the sight.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In 2011, Luke teamed up with Jennie Garth again as they attended the Hallmark Channel’s TCA Winter Tour Evening Gala. Wearing a suit, the actor is giving his trademark pose that fans still adore.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Giving the other classic trademark Perry pose, this time Luke is attending the CW Network’s New York Upfront Presentation in 2016. In 2015, production on Riverdale moved to CW, so this image occurred around the same time as his resurgence in popularity thanks to the TV series which is inspired by the classic Archie comics.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

You know you have made it on TV when you become a regular at Comic-Cons. The final image of Luke Perry shows him attending Entertainment Weekly‘s Annual Comic-Con Party At FLOAT in 2018.