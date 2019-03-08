Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Shows Off Curves In A Black Bra On Instagram

Norwegian model Frida Aasen, who has gained popularity on social media for being associated with Victoria’s Secret, has been on a sexy-snap-posting spree on Instagram lately.

From wearing cleavage-baring tops to skimpy bikinis to posing topless, the model is doing all she can to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and interested in her modeling activities. Ever since she has participated in VS fashion shows, her Instagram account has attracted more than 460,000 followers and her fan base only seems to be growing day by day.

Following her ritual of sharing sultry snaps with her fans and followers, the 24-year-old model took to her page on Thursday, March 7, and left everyone stunned. Frida donned a black bra which she paired with sparkly black panties and a Victoria’s Secret robe – a garment choice which allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage and flaunt her slim waist and overall smooth body.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model wore her blonde tresses down, wore subtle but full face of makeup and opted for an accessory-free look. And although she did not mention in the caption, the picture seems to be from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018’s behind-the-stage photo shoot, as all the models who participated in the event donned similar lingerie sets and robes. Frida, however, tagged her photographer Jerome Duran, who often photographs VS models.

Compared to many other VS models, Frida still has a long way to go when it comes to gaining more followers. However, considering that the model is still relatively new to the lingerie company – having participated in only two shows so far – the traction that her pics are receiving on Instagram indicates that she will quickly rise in popularity if she keeps her social media life active, interesting and up to date.

Having said that, as of the writing of this piece and within 24 hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 26,000 likes and above 200 comments wherein fans and followers showered Frida with encouraging and complimentary comments.

Admiring her beauty, one fan wrote that he can’t even believe that Frida is real because she is too perfect, while another one opined that Frida is the new Candice Swanepoel in the making – implying that she will be Victoria’s Secret angel one day.

In an exclusive interview with The Inoubliable Model Army, Frida was asked how she copes with the physical scrutiny, critique and possible rejections that are part and parcel of the fashion industry. In response, Frida provided a very mature and well-thought-out answer that could be useful for many aspiring and upcoming models.