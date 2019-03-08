Tiny Harris Gives A Nod To Kris Jenner As She Refers Herself To A ‘Momager’ In Latest Instagram Post

It looks like Tameka “Tiny” Harris is trying to keep up with Kris Jenner’s business skills.

The singer-songwriter recently announced that she will be managing her children she shares with her husband, rapper T.I. The Xscape singer has been in the music industry for more than two decades, and it seems as if her son King, 14, is following suit. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the self-proclaimed “momager” shared a photo of herself on her way to her son’s first performance at Masquerade Underground in Atlanta on Wednesday. The 43-year-old wore a sequined jumpsuit paired with wedged boots. She also debuted a new hairstyle with red and blonde highlights.

The T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star joked to her 5.6 million Instagram followers that she was on her “Kris Jenner s–t,” per Hollywood Life. Jenner is currently one of the most notable “momagers” and is something Harris admires as she takes on her new role.

Harris showed off King’s performance via Instagram in a short video that she shared online. The teenage reality star performed his first song, “Drip” to a full crowd. In the video, he is seen at the center of a mosh pit of individuals dancing to his music as he sits on someone’s shoulders. Harris also announced on Thursday that King’s song has been released to stream and/or purchase.

“Y’all see what’s going on!!! My KING,” she captioned. My ❤️ @the_next_king10 dropped his first song on all outlets “Drip” make sure y’all check him out & support the young man!! He’s a true hustler wit all the flav!!! #DripOutNow #KINGDAMAN#WildBeastProductions#PrettyHustleMusicGroup #GrandHustle.”

T.I. was also at Masquerade Underground cheering his son on. The “Whatever You Like” rapper also posted his son’s video on his Instagram account and said he was “Lit” and he is “looking forward to witnessing his journey” as King follows in his famous dad’s footsteps.

The Harris family is on seemingly good terms since his sister, Precious, passed away in February. T.I. shared photos and videos of his sister’s funeral on his Instagram account on Monday. The funeral was more of a celebration of Precious’ life, as guests were surrounded by elaborate flower arrangements, elegant buffet stations, strobe lighting, golden pendants, and crystal center pieces, which is exactly what the rapper and entrepreneur’s sister wanted, per Essence.

“I promised to celebrate your Life and d–nit that’s EXACTLY WHAT WE DID!!!” the rapper wrote in the caption for the Instagram video. “We can’t thank you enough for all of you Love, Leadership, Sacrifice, & Service!!! We Love You Dearly all of this Life and well into the Next.”