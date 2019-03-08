Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini

Candice Swanepoel has been enjoying some well deserved vacation time in Brazil for the past week, and indulged her millions of Instagram followers in a few snaps from the eventful trip.

The latest glimpse of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s South American adventure was shared on Thursday, March 7 and certainly didn’t disappoint. The 30-year-old was captured striking a pose on one of the beaches of Marau, the beautiful blue water providing a breathtaking background behind her. Standing barefoot in the sand, the model stretched her arms above her head towards the vibrant blue sky, showing off every inch of her bikini clad body to the camera.

Candice left little to the imagination with her choice of swimwear for her beach day that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and flaunted her incredibly toned and tan physique. The barely-there ensemble consisted of a white bandeau top that barely covered her assets as she basked in the suns warm rays, while the thin band of its matching set of bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The caption of Candice’s sexy post contained a note of thanks for the beautiful country of Brazil, which the model wrote in its native language of Portuguese.

Fans of the blue-eyed stunner went wild for the latest peek at her lavish vacation, which at the time of this writing had racked up more than 100,000 likes during its first hour of being live on the social media platform. Hundreds of her 13.2 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Victoria’s Secret model with compliments.

“Absolutely Dreamy,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

Candice seemed to have filled her suitcase with bikinis for her Brazilian vacation, as her Instagram is full of snaps from her trip that capture the model in several different swimsuits. One of the first photos from the trip saw the model in a skimpy leopard print two-piece from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, while another snap from earlier today captured her doing some yoga in an all black number.

One reason Candice may have brought along a variety of swimsuits is because of their ability to be styled into regular outfits, which she recently explained to Fashionista is something she often does.

“When I’m on holiday or I’m packing, to be able to just throw a skirt on with a swimsuit is really nice — you can still feel chic and elegant,” she said.