‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Fears For Her Son Possibly Meeting His Father

Jenelle Evans has been dealing with the possibility of her ex-boyfriend wanting to get to know their son after years of being away. According to OK! Magazine, a preview for the new episode of Teen Mom 2 show, Jenelle will be faced with the possibility of Andrew coming back into her son’s life and she opens up about the fears she has for him.

Jenelle says, “I don’t want Jace to see his father and he’s like, ‘oh he’s this drunk and he’s nobody.'”

Viewers met Jenelle Evans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle and her then boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, found out they were expecting a child together. However, Andrew didn’t stick around and Jenelle’s mother Barbara ended up gaining custody of Jenelle’s son. She maintains custody of him to this day while Jenelle has frequent visitation with him.

When the new season of Teen Mom 2 premiered earlier this year, Jenelle’s storyline revolved around the possibility of Andrew coming back into his son’s life. Apparently, he had reached out about wanting to meet his son and Jenelle had reservations about that happening. Not only that, but Jenelle’s mother also had some concerns about it happening.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle and Barbara sat down to talk about possibly having Andrew meet his son. Jenelle fears that Andrew will act one way in person while hiding bad habits. Jenelle’s mother tried her best to calm Jenelle and comforted her by letting her know any contact that Andrew did have with his son would be supervised. Jenelle revealed that she doesn’t want to keep Andrew away from his son “forever,” but feared that Andrew would come in and out of his son’s life, something that Jenelle doesn’t want to see happen.

It is unclear how things will play out between Jenelle and Andrew on the rest of the season, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle will be filming with someone new this season. Jenelle recently traveled to Florida where fellow cast member Briana DeJesus lives. The two women reportedly filmed for Teen Mom 2 together and even posed for a photo together that was posted to both of their Instagram accounts. Although it is unclear what the two filmed about, it appears that they did indeed film together.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Jenelle Evans and the rest of the cast.