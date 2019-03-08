Jordyn Woods Reportedly Reacts To Tristan Thompson Being Spotted With A New Woman, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson appears to be on to the next woman and while Khloe Kardashian was reportedly distraught after her ex-boyfriend was caught cheating on her, Jordyn Woods feels completely different. According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Jordyn claims she actually feels vindicated now that Tristan is linked to another woman.

“Jordyn feels vindicated after seeing Tristan with a new woman,” since she “feels that seeing Tristan moving on so quickly with another woman proves what Jordyn fears to say out loud,” the insider said, according to the publication.

Over the last couple of weeks, Jordyn Woods has faced intense scrutiny as a result of her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson. While its no secret that Tristan has a long history of infidelity, many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans felt Jordyn’s betrayal was far worse than Tristan’s actions due to her longstanding relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Not only did she betray Khloe she also betrayed her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

That fateful night cost Jordyn her friendship with Kylie and her career. Now, she’s left to pick up the pieces. To make matters worse, Khloe Kardashian has also blamed her for breaking up her family. Since Tristan moved on so quickly, she reportedly believes it further proves that their breakup had nothing to do with her. In fact, the insider reiterated Jordyn’s stance from her appearance on Red Table Talk. The 21-year-old still refuses to be blamed for Khloe’s breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“Jordyn stands by her statement that she is not the reason Khloe and Tristan are not together,” the insider said.

Since Tristan Thompson was spotted with Karizma Ramirez, the two have sparked dating rumors on social media. But despite the ongoing speculation, Karizma has reportedly set the record straight. According to TMZ, sources close to both Tristan and Karizma have confirmed that there is nothing going on between them.

Now that all parties appear to have gone their separate ways, Jordyn Woods is hoping Khloe realizes the harsh reality about Tristan and their tumultuous relationship. “Jordyn hopes that when Khloe realizes that Tristan is not fighting for their family and clearly only cares about himself, then maybe Khloe, and the rest of the family, will begin to forgive Jordyn and let her back into their fold.”

So, far Khloe and Kylie have yet to say anything else about their stance where Jordyn Woods is concerned.