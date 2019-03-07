Elsa Hosk Bares It All In New Instagram Snap

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk is no stranger to posting raunchy and nearly-nude pictures of herself on social media but whenever she treats her 5.2 million fans to new risqué pictures, it sets pulses immediately racing.

This is what exactly happened on Thursday evening when the model took to her Instagram account and posted not one but three topless pictures which left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the first snap, Hosk could be seen sitting against a wall, wearing nothing but a nude-colored G-string which did nothing to hide her well-toned things. The model wore her blonde tresses into messy waves, sexily stared at the camera and covered her nipples with her palm. Shortly after going live, the picture racked up more than 88,000 likes and close to 500 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s body in explicit terms.

Through the photograph, Elsa allowed her fans to scrutinize her enviable figure and while the majority admired the ample display of skin, some followers pointed out that the model is too skinny.

Elsa also posted a second snap wherein she focused the camera on her sweaty body to show off her enviable abs and in the process, she also flashed an ample amount of underboob – a decision that left her followers hot under the collar. The snap garnered an additional 20,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of having been posted and a look at the comments section show that fans couldn’t help but drool over her amazing body.

Prior to posting the said pictures, Elsa treated her fans to a very candid black-and-white picture which melted many hearts. Donning an apparently white sweater, the model wore her hair into a bun, covered her one side of her face with her hand and laughed to pose for the camera. But since the picture was a very up-close one, it couldn’t be figured out whether she took a selfie or someone else clicked the pic.

And even though there was no display of skin at all, the picture was liked more than 125,000 times which proves that people genuinely admire the 30-year-old model and are not only interested in her sultry snaps.

While a look at Elsa’s pictures show that she concentrates more on developing her abs, the model told Marie Claire that she likes to focus on her derriere the most — a statement which fans found hard to believe because the model rarely shares butt pictures on her social media.