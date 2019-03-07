Lana Del Rey Is Selling Her Upcoming Poetry Book For $1, Per ‘Page Six’

Lana Del Rey’s new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over Grass will be at a cost many of her fans will be able to afford.

The singer announced the price of the book via Instagram on Wednesday. While promoting the book and stating it will be her first published poetry book, a fan asked her how much the book will be. Del Rey, 33, replied back to her fan and stated the book will run for $1 and stated her thoughts are “priceless,” according to Page Six.

The “Summertime Madness” singer also stated online that she would be willing to go to any “mom-and-pop stores” in Southern California or San Francisco and deliver the books herself once she has finished binding them. She took to her Instagram page in January to announce that her book was almost complete to her 12.8 million followers.

“Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you enjoy the new song I’m putting out on the ninth. It’s called ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have—but i have it,'” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.”

The book is filled with poems and haikus completely written by the “West Coast” singer. Del Rey has shared a few of her poems online in anticipation of the book’s release. The book will be a limited edition and will include titles like “Quiet Waiter-Blue Forever”, which the singer shared on her Instagram feed.

The new author hasn’t let her latest venture stop her from producing new music. In January, she released her first song of the year, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have-but I have it” and is following the single with a much-anticipated album, Norman F–king Rockwell, which is set to release on March 29. The singer hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Lust for Life and said her new album “doesn’t have any bangers,” which she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. Del Rey also told the magazine she feels she has grown more since her last album and has more things to say this time around.

“My goal is for things to be really safe and serene and fun, just in my own personal life and in my music,” she said. “For my music, my aspirations are for things to get deeper and smarter, and if the melodies can still be beautiful then that’s a cherry on top for sure.”

Del Rey has yet to share the release date for Violet Bent Backwards Over Grass.