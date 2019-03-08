Kim Kardashian & Daughter North Cuddle In Their PJs In Adorable Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian is in a nostalgic mood, judging by one of her latest posts to Instagram. The 38-year-old mother-of-three is currently away in France, which means she has to spend some time apart from her family — and she’s terribly missing her children.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jetted off to the glamorous Paris earlier this week to attend Paris Fashion Week. Although the bodacious reality TV star may be enjoying all the fine comforts of her lavish Ritz Hotel suite, no amount of luxury can compensate for not having her little ones around.

While stuck in Paris pining for her kids, Kim has taken a bit of solace in some recent photos of herself and her eldest daughter, North West. On Wednesday night, the TV personality took to Instagram to open up about how much she misses her “babies” — 5-year-old North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago — and to share an adorable collection of photos featuring herself and North.

The photos were taken during another one of Kim’s recent trips abroad. Last week, the KUWTK star traveled to Canada to take part in a VIP viewing of a Thierry Mugler exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

However, Kim didn’t make the journey to Montreal alone. The fashion icon and socialite brought North along for the ride, Kim has now revealed in her Instagram post.

The mother and daughter had a blast on their way to Canada and enjoyed some girl time aboard a private jet as they flew to Montreal. Kim and North even posed for a lovable set of photos during their fun-filled flight to Montreal, which the KUWTK star was more than happy to share with her 130 million Instagram followers.

In the snapshots, Kim and her daughter can be seen cuddling in their PJs and even sharing a sweet kiss before getting ready to catch some sleep on board the private jet. The duo made bed time look like a lot of fun as they played around on their twin beds, making cute faces and blowing raspberries at each other.

The new photos show Kim rocking a chic brown sleep ensemble. The buxom bombshell sported an easily-recognizable hairstyle, wearing her dark locks twisted into thick tendrils that made up a creative, sculpture-like updo. This was the same hairstyle she flaunted during her memorable public appearance at the Mugler exhibition later that week, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Meanwhile, North went for a girly white pajama set emblazoned with animals, as seen from the snaps captured en route to Montreal.

As The Daily Mail points out, Kim and North traveled in style. The snapshots revealed that the two brought along some very high-end luggage, including a rainbow Louis Vuitton bag and a teal croc-skin Hermes bag.

The KUWTK star also shared the endearing photos to Twitter, filling up her social media accounts with snapshots of her daughter.

I miss my babies! I took North with me to Montreal last week ✈️???? pic.twitter.com/avqxh8NJDt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2019

The adorable photos were very well received by Kim’s massive social media following. The snapshots garnered more than 3.5 million views and 13,200 comments on Instagram. In addition, the pics raked up another 107,000 likes on Twitter, as well as close to 6,000 retweets and a little over 520 comments to boot.

“She looks so big,” one of Kim’s Instagram followers exclaimed upon seeing the photos of North.

“Awwww she’s sooo cute and pretty like you,” wrote another person, while one Instagram user remarked that Kim was “such a good momma” for treating her daughter to a fun vacation abroad.

“Your pops would be proud to see this photo. Its [sic] all about the babies,” commented one of Kim’s Instagram fans.

Meanwhile, her Twitter followers also piled on the praises for the adorable snaps of Kim and North.

“This pic melted my heart,” tweeted one person, pointing to the photo of the two cuddled up in a big, squishy hug, with bright smiles on their happy faces.