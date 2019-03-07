Brie Larson Says She’s ‘Happy’ Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Character Doesn’t Have A Love Interest In The Film

Not every movie is centered around a love story and actress Brie Larson is totally okay with it.

Currently, the actress is making her press rounds to promote the highly anticipated Captain Marvel film, which hits theaters this Friday. During the press junket, Larson has been asked a wide-array of questions about both her personal life and the film itself and The Hollywood Life shares that Brie is happy that her character, Carol Danvers doesn’t have a love interest.

“It makes me really happy because I don’t think there’s anything missing from this story because of it.”

“It doesn’t mean that movies should always be this way, it’s just saying, we can diversify even that aspect of things…our big loves in our lives,” Brie continued. “That thing that we would go fight for, to the ends of the Earth — that could be our best friend. I mean, that’s how I feel!”

While there is not a romantic love in the movie, there is a theme of love of friendship as well as platonic love. Danver’s love for her friend Maria Rambeau is a big part of the film, keeping her inspired and strong and so is her friendship with Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Fury.

And playing the role of a super hero was a daunting task for Brie Larson. As the Inquisitr shared, the actress put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Larson enlisted the help of Jason Walsh, who helped shape Emily Blunt’s physical performance in Edge Of Tomorrow, to train her. Brie was so inspired by what Emily did for her role she felt like she needed to work with Walsh as well.

The actress points out that she doesn’t just need someone to simply put her on a diet and call it quits, she was more looking for someone who took Walsh’s approach of getting Brie just as psychologically strong as she was physically strong. She knew that the combination of those two things would help her to transform into her Captain Marvel character.

Now that the training and filming of the movie is over, Brie seems to be having a really good time making her press rounds and giving some joint interviews with co-star Samuel L. Jackson. Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that the two friends had a good time by giggling through their own version of “Shallow” shortly after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance at the Oscars made headlines.

You can catch Brie in her highly anticipated film, Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8.