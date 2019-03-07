‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals The Meaning Of His Daughter’s Name

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell welcomed their daughter Vaeda Luma to the world two-weeks ago. While they have shared some sweet family photos of their baby girl, they haven’t talked too much about her name. However, according to a report from InTouch Weekly, Tyler recently opened up about his daughter’s middle name and revealed the meaning behind it.

Tyler shared a photo of his daughter’s nursery to Instagram. In the comment section, a fan asked if they gave their daughter the middle name Luma because it means sunset or if the couple had a different meaning for it.

The proud dad replied, “You’re legit the first person to figure it out! Luma = sunset.”

After Tyler and Catelynn revealed they were expecting another baby, fans wondered what they would name their daughter. Initially, they had planned on the name Tezlee. Their four-year-old daughter is named Novalee and the couple explained they wanted to keep “Lee” in the name somehow. After looking at different baby names, they settled on Tezlee. However, they clearly changed their minds. When their baby was born, they announced her name as Vaeda Luma, even dropping any form of “Lee” from the baby name.

Catelynn gave birth to the couples now four-year-old daughter Novalee Reign on New Years Day 2015. Just as the couple were excited to have another baby, their daughter was excited to be a big sister. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Catelynn recently posted a photo of her girls to Instagram and revealed that she is “blessed” to be their mommy. The photo showed Nova next to her sister. She wears a “big sister” shirt as she smiles for the photo.

The couple announced the pregnancy news back in September 2018. They revealed that they were shocked by the news as they had been using protection. Despite their initial shock, they soon became excited to welcome another baby into their family. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Tyler recently got candid about the emotional events he and his family have endured over the past year saying that “life isn’t about convenient timing.” Although they may not have been planning for a baby, it is clear they are beyond happy things worked out the way that they did.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air sometime this year. It is unclear when it will air, but the cast is set to return. That means fans should get to meet Catelynn and Tyler’s baby daughter. Until then, fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.