Gigi Hadid Dons A Bright Yellow Ensemble To Celebrate An Early Spring After Paris Fashion Week

After rocking the Paris Fashion Week with her modeling talent and stunning looks, it’s time for Gigi Hadid to relax and enjoy an early spring. And to share her moment of happiness with her legions of ardent admirers on Instagram, the 23-year-old hottie posted a new picture which instantly melted many hearts.

Dressed up in a bright yellow, high-neck ribbed top which she paired with green-and-fawn printed pants, Gigi looked gorgeous as she wore her brunette tresses down and looked straight into the camera. As for her beauty looks, Gigi wore a full face of makeup comprising a nude shade of lipstick, some pink blusher, and a yellow eyeshadow to complement her attire.

Within an hour of having been posted, Gigi’s picture garnered more than 500,000 likes and above 2,000 comments wherein fans commented on the model’s stunning looks as well as her sophisticated sense of style.

Admiring her beauty, one fan wrote that Gigi is one of those few models who doesn’t need to show off skin in order to catch people’s attention, adding that she is a natural beauty who has no parallel in the fashion industry.

Another admirer agreed and wrote that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Gigi. The model’s female fans drooled over her choice of outfit and asked Gigi to reveal the name of the brand, while some of her male fans asked questions about the model’s relationship status with her singer beau, Zayn Malik.

Gigi also posted an Instagram Story wherein she was featured wearing a see-through black bra which she paired with a red leather jacket and matching pants.

But more than her fashion-related posts, social media has been going abuzz with news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting back together after the former One Direction singer took to his Twitter and posted a “love you” message for Gigi.

According to an article by E! Online, Zayn and Gigi had been on an apparent relationship break since November 2018 and fans had been speculating that the couple might have parted ways as Zayn didn’t show up to support his ladylove at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018.

But as The Inquisitr earlier noted, an inside source revealed that although the two have been in touch, the relationship is always up and down.

And regarding Zayn’s absence from the VSFS2018, the insider chimed in the following.