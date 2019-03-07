Mia St. John Celebrates Renewed Sobriety After Kristoff St. John’s Death

Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife boxer Mia St. John celebrates her renewed sobriety after she lost 30 years of sober living when her ex-husband passed away suddenly on February 3 at hishome in Woodland Hills, California. The St. John’s lost their son Julian, 24, to suicide in November 2014, and those who knew Kristoff best believe he never recovered from losing his son and he died of a broken heart.

Mia told People that she lost her three decades of sobriety after Kristoff, who originated the role of Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless in 1991, died.

“I’m ashamed, believe me. I had 30 years of sobriety, I thought I was the s—. Like I was queen of mental health. I’m a mental health advocate. I felt as small as you can get. My ego was crushed. But I feel like I want to look at the bigger picture and my higher self. It’s about the good of all. And if I can help someone out, and say if there’s just nothing it doesn’t mean that I’m a weak person. I’m just an imperfect person and we all have to find a way to pick ourselves up and carry on.”

Today the boxer tweeted a beautiful picture of herself on the beach at Marina Del Rey celebrating regaining her sobriety and taking things one day at a time.

Mia revealed that her ex-husband struggled and kept much of his pain at losing their son locked inside, which is why she is trying to open up about the struggles Kristoff faced. She believes that if she doesn’t talk about it, then other people may not get the help they need during major life struggles.

Kristoff reached out to Mia the day he died, and she believes he was dying when they were talking. Before they got off the phone, Kristoff told her that Julian had come to see him and they were going to take a walk together. After the actor died, Mia was hospitalized two times.

Earlier this week, Inquisitr reported that Kristoff’s family, loved ones, and friends laid him to rest beside his and Mia’s son Julian. The late actor’s co-stars were among the many who attended the emotional memorial service. Unfortunately, Kristoff’s fiance Kseniya Mikhaleva could not attend the services because authorities denied her request for an emergency visa. Mia addressed the situation on Twitter and revealed that she and Kristoff’s daughters Paris and Lola honored his wishes.

Moving forward, Mia intends to continue spreading her message about mental health in honor of both her son Julian and his dad. She hopes to help prevent other families from enduring the heartbreak that hers has gone through by telling their stories.