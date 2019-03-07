Irina Shayk Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Minuscule Black Bikini During Miami Vacation

Supermodel Irina Shayk has escaped the winter weather for a few days for a luxurious vacation in Miami, Florida, where The Daily Mailreported she rocked a barely-there bikini as she spent her day enjoying some fun in the sun.

The 33-year-old was all smiles as she splashed around in the beautiful blue water and flaunted her incredible figure in a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The model spilled out of her triangle-style bikini top that barely held her assets in place, and at one point was photographed making some adjustments in an attempt to avoid a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Meanwhile, the thin straps of the top’s matching bottom garment sat high on Irina’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and incredibly flat midsection. In another photograph from her holiday, the Russian beauty laid out on her stomach across a large, plush beach chair to get some sun, revealing the cheeky style of her bikini bottoms that showed off almost all of her curvy derriere.

Irina accessorized her revealing beach day look with a long, gold necklace that drew even more attention to her exposed bosom, and sported a pair of large hoop earrings in here ears. She also protected her eyes with a chic pair of black sunglasses, and wore her dark hair tied up in a messy bun.

The model’s holiday comes just weeks after she supported her longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper at the Oscars, who was there representing his hit film A Star Is Born. Irina sat front row for the show alongside her beau and his co-star Lady Gaga, and got an up close seat for the co-stars’ steamy performance of the film’s award winning song “Shallow.”

The passionate duet sparked rumors of a romance between the stars despite the fact that Irina and Bradley have been going strong since 2015 and have a daughter together, Lea, who the couple welcomed to the world in 2017.

Shortly after the awards show, which aired on February 24, Lady Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she denied that there was any romantic relationship with Bradley.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she said when asked about the duo’s performance.

But despite Bradley and Lady Gaga’s display of undeniable chemistry up on the Oscars stage, Irina didn’t seem too bothered by it. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model led the audience in a roaring round of applause at the conclusion of the performance.