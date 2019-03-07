Margaret Josephs Accuses Danielle Staub Of Sleeping With Married Men On ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

After Danielle targeted Margaret saying she slept with a married man, Margaret pointed out the hypocrisy of it all.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 has officially ended after a dramatic three-part reunion. Wednesday night saw the conclusion as Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania discussed the season’s dramatic events. Danielle Staub joined the women on the couch for a portion of Part 3 of the reunion, where she mostly battled with her former best friend, Margaret Josephs.

One of the most climactic moments between the two women was when Margaret brought up Danielle’s shady past, by referring to her as a prostitute. Danielle went after the clothing designer by saying she slept with a married man (referring to her current husband Joe Benigno) after cheating on her now ex-husband, Jan Josephs. Immediately, Margaret pointed out that Danielle had slept with married men since she used to be a prostitute. Margaret has since brought up the allegations again on Twitter.

Danielle vehemently denied sleeping with married men in her past, but Margaret wasn’t buying it.

“Do prostitutes never sleep with married men?” Margaret asked.

Host Andy Cohen then asked Margaret if she was accusing Danielle of being a prostitute.

“Not right now,” Margaret replied.

Danielle has admitted to being a call girl in the past, but claims sex was never involved in any of her encounters. Margaret proceeded to bring up her former friends work as a stripper and then mentioned the infamous sex tape on PornHub of Danielle that went viral in 2010.

Greg Endries / Bravo

Fellow RHONJ star Jennifer was shocked at the comments coming from Margaret regarding Danielle, and leaned in and asked Dolores if they were true. With some nods and expressions, Dolores seemed to confirm that she believes the rumors as well.

Margaret then told Danielle that she could change everything she wanted to about herself, including her clothing, her face, her address, and even her name, but said she would always be the same old Beverly.

Danielle once went by the name Beverly Merrill, when she was a call girl, and also when she was arrested for possession of cocaine and $16,000 in cash in 1986.

Danielle Staub postpones wedding to Oliver Maier https://t.co/TDEDZPxH1b pic.twitter.com/IfCGpba6j2 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2019

While Part 3 was airing, Margaret was live-tweeting with her fans and asked if prostitutes sleep with married men.

“Asking for a friend,” she added.

Margaret’s tweet was liked over 3,300 times and was pushing 100 retweets.

Rumors have suggested that the whole cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for Season 10, but Bravo has yet to confirm the news at this time.