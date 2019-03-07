Rita Ora Wears Skimpy White Outfit While Performing On Tour

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour” in Australia. The tour began there on March 1, in Melbourne at the Palais Theatre.

Four hours ago, Ora shared a couple of photos on Instagram from tonight’s show in Perth at the Metro City. The singer is seen to be wearing a skimpy white outfit showing off her body. Her vest top is rolled up showing off her toned stomach while she rocks fishnet tights underneath really short shorts.

The second leg of the tour will visit Asia, March 10 and will start in Manila, Philippines at the New Frontier Theater.

It’s third and final leg (so far) will take place in Europe which will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. which includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has achieved seven singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. while being certified gold in Canada.

The album was her first release in six years since her debut, Ora.

Rita’s first album scored her three number one singles in a row in the U.K. — “Hot Right Now,” “R.I.P.,” and “How We Do (Party).” The album also topped the charts and has been certified platinum there.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model‘s 23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks, for one season.

In 2015, she was a coach on The Voice UK and a judge on The X Factor all in one year. In 2017 she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in London and an American television music competition series, Boy Band.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie, Spivs playing the role of Rosanna. Since then she has appeared in — Fast & Furious, Fifty Shades of Grey, Southpaw, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed.

Rita is Albanian and speaks the language.

“My parents brought us [my older sister and I] to this country with the hope and the dream that we could get a decent education, which is so important for our hopes and values, and for what we want to achieve in our lives. I grew up in Britain, a country that has given me so much for which I am grateful, but I will always have a special place in my heart for my home town and Kosovo,” she told the Evening Standard after being named honorary ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo.

