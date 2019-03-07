Gayle King Is Reportedly In Multimillion-Dollar Negotiations To Stay On ‘CBS This Morning’

Gayle King is reportedly asking for more money from CBS News.

Page Six reports that the longtime journalist is in renegotiation with the network on if she will remain on CBS This Morning when her contract ends next year. King reportedly wants “George Stephanopoulos money” to stay as one of the show’s hosts. A source told the news outlet that King’s work on the show has earned her a chance to make Stephanopoulos’ legendary bucks.

“Gayle is holding the show together, she wants George money,” the source said. “He got between $15 and $18 million to stay on at ABC.”

King reportedly currently earns $6 million to appear on the morning show, which she almost walked away from following the allegations brought about against CBS executive Les Moonves and journalist Charlie Rose. CBS News president Susan Zirinsky will possibly shell out the extra cash for King to stay, as she is interested in keeping as much of the network’s talent as possible. If King decides to leave, however, she will allegedly follow co-host Norah O’Donnell, who may be moving to nightly news to replace anchor Jeff Glor.

The negotiations from King come after clips of her interview with R&B singer R.Kelly have been the latest buzz this week. The interview was the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s first interview since being arrested on 10 sexual abuse charges, which he denies. If Kelly is convicted, he could face up to 70 years in prison. One scene, in particular, made King a trending topic as she stayed calm while Kelly became hysterical over the allegations of his sexual abuse, which spans more than 20 years. The morning show host spoke about the interview and her ability to remain almost stoic during Kelly’s rants with O, The Oprah Magazine.

“I was not scared. I never thought he was going to hit me,” King said. “After, Oprah and my kids Kirby and Will called me to ask if I was okay because it looked scary. But I was never worried he was going to hurt me. I was more worried that he was going to get up and leave.”

King’s interview brought the journalist praise from many of her colleagues and competition, including Al Roker and Maria Shriver. While CBS has yet to confirm or deny if they will meet King’s demands, they will premiere the full interview between King and Kelly, titled The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly, on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.