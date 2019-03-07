Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Charged With DUI

The underage model who was arrested earlier this year has officially been charged.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has been charged with DUI after being arrested on New Year’s Day for drunk driving.

TMZ says that The L.A. District Attorney’s Office made the decision today to file two misdemeanor charges, one count of DUI and another of driving with a blood alcohol content of.08. Gerber is facing a possible fine of $1,000 and six months in jail, but as a first-time offender, jail time is unlikely.

Gerber was pulled over for speeding in Beverly Hills on New Year’s Day when the officer noticed he smelled of alcohol. After the model failed a field sobriety test, he was arrested and taken into custody.

The bigger problem for Gerber is that he is underage, and California law comes down harder on anyone under the age of 21 with any alcohol in their system if they are behind the wheel. But Gerber’s lawyer, Scott Spindel says that his client is taking the matter seriously.

Gerber, along with his sister Kaia has been making a name of himself in the modeling industry with campaigns for Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared in American Vogue.

Gerber was released on his own recognizance with no bail after being arrested, as he has never been arrested or been in trouble with the law, says The Daily Mail. Gerber’s mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford says that she worked hard to instill morals and values into both of her children.

“I didn’t find that hard to do at all, actually. Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do.If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together. You lead by example.”

Presley Gerber recently commented that his mother is hoping he’ll return to college after skipping university to model. He said that right now, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but he’s keeping it in the back of his mind for later.

“I wanted to go for a minute and then I just started working. And now I’m having so much fun, it’s like: Don’t fix it if it’s not broken.”

Cindy Crawford has commented that she regrets dropping out of Northwestern University where she was studying chemical engineering after a semester to focus full time on modeling. Daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, finished high school online and is also pursuing modeling rather than attending college.