‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Shows Captain Marvel And Nebula On Earth

Carol Danvers and Nebula are seen interacting with Avengers including Captain America and Thor.

New footage from Avengers: Endgame has been shared with Disney shareholders, and it’s nothing that’s been shared with the public thus far. Fans of the franchise have only been given one full-length trailer and a 30-second Super Bowl spot, but this new clip is a small scene from the movie which features a good chunk of the cast.

According to ComicBook, the biggest takeaway from the clip was Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) on Earth with several of the Avengers. This is the first time Captain Marvel has been shown in any sort of footage for Avengers: Endgame, as the character has purposefully been left out of both trailers.

Nebula’s presence on Earth is quite a surprise as well, as her last known location was on Titan with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after Drax, Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Mantis, and Doctor Strange were dusted away by the Snap. Footage from the trailers show Nebula on a ship, which is assumed to be the Guardians’ Benatar, and other clips of hers do not give away her location. Now that she is confirmed to be on Earth, it’s safe to say Tony was saved as well and he is also home.

ComicBook‘s synopsis of the new footage is as follows:

“The footage starts out with the Avengers sitting in the room at the Avengers compound we saw in the first teaser and Captain Marvel is in attendance. Nebula mentions that she thinks Thanos would go to “the garden” after he completed his plan.”

The rest of the description notes that Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are in attendance with Carol Danvers and Nebula as they discuss part of the plan to take down Thanos.

Bruce Banner asks why they will win this time around, to which Carol Danvers says because they have her. The true powers of Captain Marvel will be revealed this weekend when the heroine’s solo film hits theaters. There is an argument that she will be the strongest superhero among the Avengers, even more so than Thor and Scarlet Witch, and it’s also been revealed she also has the power to time travel.

As to be expected, a little bit of comic relief was included in the clip shown to Disney shareholders. The group of heroes previously mentioned venture into space when Rocket asks which of the gang has not been in space before. He then jokes that they cannot vomit on his ship.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.