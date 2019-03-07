Carrie Underwood Not Concerned With Losing Baby Weight This Time Around, Per Life & Style Weekly

Carrie Underwood is supposedly not hitting the gym right now.

Carrie Underwood is a now mom of two boys, Isaiah and Jacob, and is also heading out on tour this spring. She is one busy lady, but she always seems to keep herself in great shape. She is very health conscious, even through both pregnancies. But what about now when she has her little ones to take care these days?

According to a report by Life & Style Weekly, Underwood is not letting a little post-baby weight bother her at all. The magazine said that a source dished that the country singer is focusing on spending time with her kids, not working out. She is known for heading to the gym to keep in shape, and even has her own line of work out clothing. However, the source claims that despite her needing to prepare for the upcoming tour, and her first public appearance next month at the ACM Awards, her priority right now is her family.

“Carrie is enjoying her time at home with the boys so much. She loves just nesting and focusing on her family. She’s in no rush to get back into work mode or spend hours working out.”

Carrie Underwood is supposedly having such fun spending time at home that she isn’t in a rush to get back to work. The source also spilled that Carrie realizes how hard it will be to get back into tip-top shape in such little time. The “Cry Pretty” singer was seen in a video clip singing in a silly voice to her older son, Isaiah, for his birthday last month. She didn’t look too bad considering she just had a baby less than two months ago.

TOUR NEWS: @Carrieunderwood has added tour dates for 2019. https://t.co/eaYe0OAgcB — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) March 7, 2019

According to a previous report by Inquisitr, the blond beauty was also spotted at a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game recently. She was nice enough to pose for a selfie with a fan and she looked radiant. She may not really need to lose much baby weight. It could be that she has bounced back naturally, even without working out as usual.

Carrie has been nominated for the ACM Female Artist of the Year. She is also heading out on tour beginning May 1. She just announced that there will be a few dates for her UK fans as well in June and July. Her boys are expected to be right by her side enjoying the travels with their famous mom.

It is understandable that she wants to spend as much time as she can with her family of four, but she is most likely looking forward to getting back to singing for her fans as well. Whether she has lost her post-baby weight or not by then, Carrie Underwood said that she is happier than she has ever been with her “blessed” life.