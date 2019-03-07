Tinsley Mortimer Says She’s More Vocal On The Newest Season Of ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’

Tinsley Mortimer is finally starting to find her voice on Bravo’s hit show The Real Housewives of New York City.

Season 11 of the reality show premiered last night on Bravo, and like the seasons before it, it seems as though this one will be just as dramatic. According to Mortimer, her third season on the show will be a big change for her, as she is finally finding her voice among her other outspoken cast members — like Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer — she tells Page Six. Throughout this season, she says that fans will get to see more of the “real” Tinsley, as well.

“This is a good season for me because I do feel like you’re able to see a lot more of who I am,” she shared, before admitting that she is trying to get back to her NYC roots.

Now that she’s found her voice in the group, it will certainly be a change from what viewers saw in the previous seasons of the show.

“I feel like this year I have more of a voice and I’m able to stand up a little bit more to the girls,” she told the publication. “They don’t treat me so much like a kid sister the way that they did before, so that’s good.”

Tinsley — and a few of her co-stars — attended the sSeason 11 launch party at Pomona in Midtown last night. The shindig was thrown by Ramona Singer, and in addition to a private dinner, it comes as no shock that Ramona’s favorite beverage, Pinot Grigio, was flowing for all. Even though not all the ladies of the cast attended the launch party, Mortimer says that the group feels really connected lately.

This season, she will make up with frenemy Sonja Morgan — and she even surprised fans by letting them know that she also got to know Bethenny a lot better. Mortimer claims that real and true friendships in the group really show through this year.

“I think you really see true friendships. We fight crazy too, but we make up, we have fun, but at the end of the day we’re all just trying to help and support each other and work through things.”

Mortimer also shares that fans will have to wait and see how her relationship with on-and-off boyfriend Scott Kluth pans out, but perhaps her tagline reveals something about their current state of affairs.

“Game, set, now, I need a match,” she says in the opening of the show.

For fans who want to follow Tinsley and the other ladies, the hit reality show airs on Wednesday evenings on Bravo.