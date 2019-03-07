Jenna Dewan Flaunts Killer Physique In Sultry Leather Bodysuit

Jenna Dewan channeled her inner Catwoman in her latest Instagram snap.

Jenna Dewan turned the temperature up a few notches for her 5.5 million Instagram followers yesterday when she shared a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a skintight black leather bodysuit. Hugging her killer physique in all the right places, the tight leather ensemble perfectly showcased every curve on her trim frame.

Dewan wasn’t shy about flashing her pearly whites as she held her cranberry red smartphone up to take the steamy selfie using the back camera on her phone.

The brunette bombshell playfully pushed one hip out with one barefoot flat on the ground and her other foot positioned up on her tiptoes. Her arm not supporting the phone dandled down behind her body with her hand wrapping around her curvy backside and resting on her hip.

While her hand holding the phone rests in front of her bosom, the black leather bodysuit appears to clasp just below her bust with a cutout putting her navel and toned tummy on full display.

Jenna appeared to keep things simple in both the hair and cosmetics department. Her short brown locks framed her face and partially covered her eyes which were focused on her phone as she snapped the photo.

In just 24 hours, her massive Instagram following wasted no time showering the photo with over 60,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments.

Many commented with single word compliments and emoticons, including words such as “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “pretty.” Some suggested that she would really rock the role of Catwoman with the way she sizzled in a black leather suit.

Several even took notice of the fantastic pose she used to flaunt her killer figure while she rocked the bodysuit.

This sultry photo comes just four days after Dewan teased her followers with a snapshot of herself wearing a bra that left a lot to the imagination because of the way it was angled. The purpose of the bra-clad photo was not to showcase her bosom, but to reveal the marks on her body after taking a stab at an all-natural treatment called cupping because she woke up with a cold.

Dewan rocked a beige bra as she snapped a selfie that focused on her back with several cupping circle imprints. She kept the phone so close to her face when she snapped the photo that only a portion of her face and a little shoulder could be seen in the corner of the selfie.

As Us Weekly reminds us, Jenna is one of many celebrities who is currently participating in a celery juice trend as part of her wellness routine.