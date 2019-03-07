Brooklyn Decker Calls Her Body A ‘Long, Floppy Noodle’ After Postpartum Weight Loss

Many women strive to get back to their pre-baby body after giving birth, but for model and actress Brooklyn Decker, postpartum weight loss has led to some major changes to her body that she’s not necessarily a fan of.

The 31-year-old recently opened up to Us Weekly about the aftereffects that giving birth to her two children has had on her body shape, which she now refers to as a “long, floppy noodle” after losing a considerable amount of weight following her two pregnancies.

“Before I had children, I had boobs and a body, and I was curvy,” the Grace and Frankie star explained. “And then I had children, and after breastfeeding for however many years and doing sleepless nights, I just lost my body, or it became something different.”

But for the Sports Illustrated model, weight loss, weight gain, or anything in between is not what’s important following a pregnancy.

“Who gives a s**t, right? You just had a child, and your child’s healthy, and that’s all that matters,” she said.

Brooklyn and her husband, former tennis pro Andy Roddick, are parents to two young children. The couple welcomed their 3-year-old son Hank in 2015 and grew their family by one more in 2017 with the arrival of their daughter Stevie, who is now 15-months-old.

This is not the first time the Just Go With It actress has gotten candid about her postpartum body. As HuffPost noted, the actress recently took to her Twitter account to address the subject in response to another user that said she now “looks gangly.”

“My children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones,” she clapped back at her critic. “I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Many fans and mothers found Brooklyn’s response to her hater quite relatable and heaped praise on the actress for getting real about the aftereffects of giving birth.

did it ever change?! did you go back to "normal"? or did that become your new normal? That's how i feel.. This is just who I am now! — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) February 1, 2019

But despite the major changes to her body, Brooklyn is taking immense joy in raising her two young kids which, according to Us Weekly, involves a lot of dress up, dancing, and jamming out to Post Malone. The model even considers spending time with her children as her personal form of self-care, something that she and her doctor didn’t quite see eye-to-eye on.

“He said, ‘That’s not self-care. That’s still work,'” she recalled him saying. “And I was like, ‘Why can’t self-care be snuggling with your babe?'”