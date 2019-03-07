Meet Sarah Bro, Zac Efron’s New Girlfriend

Zac Efron has a new leading lady in his life. Us Weekly reports that The Greatest Showman actor is currently dating Danish Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. According to Us, Bro competed in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She currently has 27,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts photos where she’s outdoors, working out or in/near a pool.

“I love the peace and quiet in the pool,” she writes in the caption of one photo. “And it’s even more special on rainy days like today.”

Now that the news about her and Efron has been confirmed, her days may be filled with less peace and quiet, though, and more questions about her personal life from strangers on the Internet.

Fans of Efron’s have already landed in her Instagram comments.

In one photo shot from the waist up, she appears to be wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her hair, revealing a very toned and tanned back. The comments on that photo are now littered with fan reactions about the news that they’re dating, revealing that the actor’s fandom has mixed feelings about the new relationship news.

“You are beautiful and deserve all the happiness! Ignore the hateful comments,” one fan suggests to Bro.

Efron has previously been romantically linked to his former High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens and had a fling with actress Michelle Rodriguez in 2014. Us reported that they broke up after a big fight in Ibiza, Spain.

Efron has previously said that dating has been a challenge for him because of his fame. Here’s what he said about it during a 2016 interview with The U.K. Times:

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it.”

While this new pairing with Bro may come as a surprise to some, Us notes that the two have been spotted out together before which led some to speculate that they might be an item.

In an interview with E! News, one eyewitness remarked that, although they weren’t very “publicly affectionate,” they looked like they were enjoying each other’s company at one of their recent outings to an MMA fight. They also went to the same basketball game a couple of nights before and both posted photos from that night on their Instagram pages. However, there’s no confirmation yet on whether they attended the game separately or together.