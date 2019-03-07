‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Remembers Co-Star Luke Perry: ‘My Heart Hurts For His Family’

Gone but never forgotten, that seems to be the motto following actor Luke Perry’s untimely death.

Since news of the Riverdale star’s death broke this past Monday, countless celebrities who knew and worked with Perry have been remembering the late actor on their respective Instagram pages. Celebrities like Kelly Ripa, Shannen Doherty, and Tiffani Thiessen have all paid tribute to Perry with heartfelt posts. And while some friends of Perry broke their silence immediately on the day of his death, it has taken others a while to gather their thoughts and speak out.

One of Perry’s Riverdale co-stars, Camila Mendes, is the latest to remember her fallen friend with a touching post on her Instagram account. Along with a photo of herself and Perry chatting at what appears to be a cast party, Mendes poured her heart out in the tribute to her dear friend and colleague.

“He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.”

She went on to say that she will never forget the “collective shock and distress” that she and the rest of the Riverdale cast felt on set when they heard the terrible news as she refers to Luke as a “dear friend.”

“My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. rest in peace, luke,” she continued the post. “Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, i can still remember what it felt like. whenever i think of you, i will remember that feeling.”

Luke Perry’s two children, Jack and Sophie have also spoken out after their dad’s death and it’s easy to see that they’re broken up about it. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Jack shared a heartfelt post as well as two photos. The first picture is a solo shot of himself standing in a wrestling ring and looking out into the crowd. The second photo features a throwback of Jack and his father and both boys have huge smiles on their faces.

To go along with the cute images was a touching caption that is enough to bring anyone to tears. The wrestling star started off the post by saying that Luke was a lot of different things to a lot of people, but to him, he was just dad. He continues on to say that he will do his best to carry on his legacy and make him proud.

Sophie Perry also shared a post with her Instagram followers, which included a selfie of her and her late father. In her post, she thanked fans for the outpouring of support before admitting that she’s “not really sure what to say or do in this situation.” She told her followers that though she could not respond to each message individually, she has seen them and she appreciates all the love that she has gotten.

Perry was just 52-years-old at the time of his death.