Kylie Jenner Having Friends Spy On Travis Scott Amid Cheating Allegations, Per ‘HL’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship may be on the rocks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly accused Travis of cheating last month, and has reportedly not given her trust back to the rapper just yet.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner won’t let Travis Scott cheat on her and created a media firestorm like the one her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is currently dealing with thanks to her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

It’s rumored that Kylie found some evidence on Travis’ phone that led her to believe the father of her child may have been cheating on her, and now she’s asking some people close to him to keep a strict eye on the rapper while he is out on tour without her.

“Kylie is desperate to know what is going on with Travis as he continues his tour. She is struggling with trust issues so she has asked the help of a few reliable tour workers to keep an eye on her man. This was Khloe’s idea, she did it first with friends who work on Tristan’s team and who would report back to her while he was on the road working,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kylie wishes she did not have to spy on her man, but until she simply does not feel confident or secure right now. Hearing that he is behaving from eyewitnesses she trusts help her sleep better at night,” the source added.

Before the cheating allegations went down, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were said to be doing very well. They were getting along great, and even planning to have a second child together.

Sources claim that the pair were more than ready to welcome a second child into their family, and that Jenner’s been wanting another baby since summer. Kylie reportedly loves being a mom above everything else in her life and would love to have baby No. 2 in the near future.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott also deleted his Instagram account in the wake of the cheating allegations. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper deactivated the social media app in order to prove his loyalty to his baby mama, who had reportedly found out that he was engaging in some flirty messages with women on the site.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network later this year.