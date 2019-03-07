‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Did Rey Trick Sharon?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Rey’s testimony has huge fallout with his wife Mia and his boss Christine. Plus, it also leaves Sharon wondering if Rey duped her with his “I love you.”

TheInquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap shows that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) offered his resignation from the Genoa City Police Department to Christine (Lauralee Bell) after his testimony in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial. Rey must deal with Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) wrath at home before he can even begin to sort out the truth about his feelings for Sharon.

On Twitter, the official Y&R account recently asked fans to sound off on if they feel Sharon’s lawyer Brittany (Lauren Woodland) is right that Rey played Sharon this whole time, or if Rey was genuine in his feelings for Sharon. Viewers responded, and their reactions were mixed.

One follower responded, “In hindsight, I don’t think his intentions were ever sincere. Sharon was always a person of interest and he just worked the situation and her to get a win.”

In contrast, another viewer wrote, “I think he was sincere — he had no way of knowing he would find evidence in going to see Sharon. Also, consider his state of mind after Mia called out Arturo’s name. His mind was on personal, not professional.”

Do you think Rey tricked Sharon, or were his intentions sincere? #YR pic.twitter.com/EvMTJZwmzF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 7, 2019

Some fans even felt that Rey’s subsequent actions with his wife, Mia after learning she attacked his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) believing she was Abby (Melissa Ordway) tell the story of his intentions.

“Insincere. Plus he didn’t arrest his wife for committing a crime.”

Mia convinced Rey not to arrest her after he learned the truth that Mia is responsible for attacking Lola and leaving her with liver damage fighting for her life. However, it took Mia inventing a pregnancy to get Rey to overlook her crime against Lola.

Despite the shocking court testimony and Rey’s earlier arrest of Sharon, many viewers still hope to see a “Shey” relationship sooner rather than later.

One fan said, “He loves her. I’m mad at him right now, but I think I could still ‘ship it.”

The sentiment may very well be how Sharon feels about Rey right now. She seems to have genuine feelings for the Genoa City police detective, and if she manages to beat the charges and he settles things with Mia, there’s a chance that Sharon would be willing to give Rey a shot. For some fans, that outcome is desirable while others would rather see Sharon reunite with Nick (Joshua Morrow).