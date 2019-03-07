‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Is Ready For A Baby Girl With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin wants a third child.

Javi Marroquin is hoping to have another child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Just months after the Teen Mom 2 couple welcomed a baby boy, Eli Joseph, he told OK! Magazine that he’s “ready” for a baby girl.

“I’m ready when she’s ready,” Marroquin told the magazine on March 6. “But she’s not ready.”

Marroquin and Comeau struck up a romance with one another in July of 2017, but weeks later, they parted ways. Marroquin then began dating his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Then, in early 2018, after a split from DeJesus in Miami, Marroquin reconciled his relationship with Comeau.

Shortly thereafter, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

Marroquin also shares an older son, five-year-old Lincoln Marshall, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2012 to 2016.

As for when Marroquin and Comeau are thinking of starting a family, he said Eli is a handful at the moment but that he and Comeau are looking forward to having another child sometime next year.

Marroquin has been sharing tons of photos of himself and his sons on Instagram in recent weeks, and in his latest family photo, his oldest son was seen sitting with his youngest son on his lap.

In May of last year — at the time they announced their baby news — Marroquin explained to his fans and followers why they had decided to keep Comeau’s pregnancy to themselves for so long. In his post, he said there were a lot of different reasons why he stepped back from the spotlight after rekindling his relationship with Comeau.

“I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say,” he admitted.

While Marroquin was worried about his fans and followers’ reactions to his relationship news, he ended up being surprised by the overwhelming amount of love and appreciation they sent his way. He also noted that no one’s mean comments could have taken away from his special moment with Comeau.

“A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy. Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you!” he wrote.

To see more of Marroquin and his family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.