Gayle King Finally Shares Her Reaction To Explosive One-On-One Interview With R. Kelly

Gayle King’s explosive interview with R. Kelly has been a major topic of discussion since it aired on yesterday. Several clip highlights and candid photos captured the troubled singer’s raw emotions as he fiercely defended himself in the wake of the ongoing sex scandal he’s currently facing. The now-photos were so riveting, many viewers feared the unhinged singer would end up attacking Gayle King. So how did the veteran journalist really feel while she was in that room with R. Kelly?

Now she’s speaking out about the whole debacle offering an interesting perspective on the explosive CBS This Morning interview with R. Kelly. According to The Jasmine Brand, Gayle King – who was at the center of R. Kelly’s repeated emotional outbursts – admitted she actually didn’t fear for her safety while in his presence.

Due to the graphic nature of the interview, Gayle King admitted that even her own children feared for her safety but she also reassured them she was fine.

“I was not scared. I never thought he was going to hit me. After, my kids called me to ask if I was okay because it looked scary. But I was never worried he was going to hurt me. I was more worried that he was going to get up and leave.”

Gayle King went on to explain how they actually got through the interview. Even though R. Kelly reportedly had several emotional outbursts, she was determined to get all the way through it. Gayle admitted she’d typically allow R. Kelly to have a moment to regroup and then they’d get back down to business. She also wanted to make sure he didn’t get to a point where he called the whole interview off.

“So what I was really thinking to myself was: I’m not done with this interview, so I’m going to let him have his moment.”

Gayle King was also asked how the whole interview came about. Although previous reports have suggested that R. Kelly’s legal team strongly advised he not do the interview, his personal team felt otherwise. According to Gayle, R. Kelly’s team reached out after Surviving R. Kelly aired. They reportedly hoped to secure a platform where he could publicly share his side of the story.

Initially, Gayle admitted she had reservations about the situation because she assumed he’d only deny all of the allegations. However, she did hope he’d at least acknowledge the severity of the situation and admit he had made mistakes in the past but, instead, he flipped the script and blamed everyone else insisting they were “all out to get him.”

Gayle King’s hour-long interview with R. Kelly is set to air on Friday, March 8 on CBS.