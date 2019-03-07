Georgia Fowler Leaves Little To The Imagination In Wet White Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler is no stranger to posting her skin-baring photographs on Instagram. And whenever she treats her 862,000-plus followers to new sultry pictures, they become an instant hit — thanks to her style and sexy body.

Thursday afternoon was no exception, as the 26-year-old hottie took to her account and posted a risqué photograph wherein she is featured wearing a wet, white bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The model closed her eyes and posed while floating in the water.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 25,000 likes and close to 150 comments wherein fans and followers showered Georgia with various compliments.

One fan said that Georgia looks smoking hot, sexy, and beautiful in the snap, while another one said that her body is incredible and she is the definition of perfection. One of her female fans wrote that Georgia’s body represents her goals, and she would like to know about her diet and exercise regimen.

Another fan, per usual, expressed their admiration for the New Zealand native with words and phrases like “epitome of perfection,” “very pretty,” “stunningly beautiful,” and “hot stuff.” Other fans posted different emojis on the picture to praise the model for her amazingly-fit body and good looks.

Apart from the provocative picture, Fowler posted a video clip wherein she is featured modeling for Denim Forum — a London-based trend forecasting and design agency specializing in denim and casual-wear for both men and women. In the clip, Georgia wore different pairs of jeans which allowed her to flaunt her amazing legs and well-toned butt and in the ad, she revealed that she has been wearing jeans since she was a baby.

Georgia’s video was viewed more than 12,000 times as of the writing of this piece. Commenting on the video, one fan appreciated the model for keeping her page alive with interesting posts. Another one said that since Georgia’s mom made her wear jeans when she was a baby, good fashion sense must run in her family. While another fan said that he is in love with Georgia and would like to meet her one day.

In an interview with Maxim – a men’s magazine well-known for posting skin-baring pictures of models from across the globe – Georgia revealed that she has modeled for various renowned brands, including Chanel, Armani, Balmain, Miu Miu, Yeezy, and Off-White to name a few. However, she considers her association with Victoria’s Secret to be the most profound experience of her career.