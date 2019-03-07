Kate Beckinsale Addresses Photo Circulating Of Her And Pete Davidson Sharing A Steamy Kiss

A photo of the couple at a Rangers game quickly went viral and has even been turned into a meme.

Kate Beckinsale is quick with the comebacks when it comes to criticism of her new relationship, People is reporting. The 45-year-old actress has recently been spotted out and about with 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, and many find the couple to be an odd pairing. While the two kept their relationship low-key at first, the two now seem to be flaunting their new love — the pair were photographed sharing a passionate kiss at a Rangers game on March 3. Antoni Porowski — star of the hit Netflix show Queer Eye — is also pictured. He’s sitting uncomfortably next to the make-out session, rendering the paparazzi snap meme-worthy.

The photo is now being shared all over social media, with captions being written under Porowski, Beckinsale, and Davidson. The most common format of the joke has Beckinsale representing someone ignoring Porowski for Davidson. One of the most viral of these photos has Beckinsale captioned as “me,” with Porowski captioned as “wholesome guys who with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage” and Davidson captioned as “guys with problems from childhood who I can ‘fix’.” Beckinsale chimed in after someone posted that particular meme on Instagram.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” Beckinsale wrote in the comments section.

Beckinsale is no stranger to coming up with clever quips when people badger her about her relationship with Davidson on social media. While there are many more to choose from, a notable example is when someone — a bearded man, according to the user’s profile picture — commented on one of her posts that he was “disappointed in her dating choices.”

“Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” Beckinsale hit back.

It appears the actress doesn’t care how people perceive her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star. Beckinsale and Davidson have a fairly new relationship, with rumors first circulating about the two after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party back in January. The rumors was seemingly confirmed when they were photographed holding hands while leaving music and comedy venue Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, California on February 1.

Davidson had a tumultuous relationship with pop singer Ariana Grande last year, with the two becoming engaged in June 2018 after two weeks of dating before parting ways in October 2018. Photographers once asked Grande her thoughts on Davidson’s new relationship with Beckinsale, and she referred to the pairing as “so cute.” It looks like at least one person approves of the relationship!