Halle Berry Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Goes Braless In Plunging Dress On Instagram

Halle Berry has never been shy about showing off her attributes on social media.

And on Thursday, the 52-year-old flaunted her age-defying physique on Instagram with a new post that showed not only her sexy side but also her goofy one. In the new photo, which was actually a compilation of nine pictures from a camera roll, Halle can be seen striking poses like a pro, revealing how comfortable she is in front of the cameras. She strikes several poses like a pro, resulting in some seriously sultry snaps, but she also dances and jumps around set, showcasing her sillier side.

For the black-and-white photo shoot, the Hollywood bombshell wore nothing underneath a plunging white with a super neckline and an open back, revealing her busty assets and lean body, and wore her long locks down in perfect loose waves with a mid part, framing her gorgeous facial features.

She also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, which is no surprise as Halle, who has followed a very strict diet and fitness regime for years, is known for advocating for body positivy and defending that beauty comes from within. Her way of living is also the main reason why she looks like she holds some sort of secret to eternal youth, when it’s actually all the result of lots of sweat and hard work.

The Catwoman star tagged photographer Grant Legan, who was behind the lens during the stunning photo shoot that took place in New York City last week, according to her Instagram caption. “What is it about NYC that always gets me in my feelings?” she wondered in a previous photo.

Halle also made headlines a couple of days ago when she posted a topless picture on social media, as reported by the Inquisitr. She wore nothing but a a sparkly rose and silver skirt as she appeared to be cooking eggs in the kitchen, but the possibility of getting dirty or burned was seemingly alien to her.

She held onto an egg with her left hand while handling the pan with her right hand, turning her back to the camera so that her striking back tattoo was on full display. The ink of a plant stem and several leaves ran from her neck to the bottom of her torso, and her dark brown hair was styled into loose curls, with a few contrasting blonde strings visible as well.

When asked about her flawless figure, the Academy Award winner often credits her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, for the results she has achieved in the past few years. “One of the many reasons why I love working out with @peterleethomas is his inventive and fun exercises. He always keeps it new and fresh,” she wrote on social media.