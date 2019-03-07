‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, March 8: Flo Sobs ‘It’s About Phoebe’ When Hope Corners Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 8 promise high tension and drama when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) attends Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) dinner party. Wyatt has no clue that his ex-girlfriend holds a dark secret that could bring Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) so much joy.

It appears as if Flo is a woman with many unresolved feelings. The Inquisitr detailed a rather curious sequence of events. Flo bumped into Wyatt and after they reminisced she suddenly pulled him close for a rather steamy kiss. Wyatt calmly informed her that he has a girlfriend, but then promptly invited her for a dinner party that evening. Flo brazenly accepted the invitation knowing that she had just confessed to once loving a man who is now taken.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Flo will struggle with her emotions when she recognizes at least one person at the party. Although Wyatt indicated that he has two half-brothers, nothing could have prepared Flo for Hope (Annika Noelle) being married to one of the Spencer brothers.

The two will instantly recognize each other at the soiree. Hope’s interest will be piqued as she tries to figure out why Flo would be at Sally and Wyatt’s place. On the other hand, Flo will realize how her actions have impacted a family at large. She will witness Liam and Hope’s real grief, and realize that she also robbed Wyatt of a niece.

Flo and Hope immediately recognize each other when Hope arrives with Liam today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/5H324RevHR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 7, 2019

At one point, The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Hope, Liam, and Flo will share a tense moment. Flo will sob as Hope coaxes her, “Are you trying to tell us something?” Hope tries to urge Flo to talk while Liam looks concerned.

Flo looks heartbroken as she finally breaks down. She confesses, “It’s about Phoebe.” B&B fans will remember that earlier this week Flo wanted to tell Hope the truth. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had interrupted them at that crucial moment. Flo could come clean and tell Hope and Liam that Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is actually their daughter Beth.

Before making her statement, Flo will tell them, “Please don’t hate me.”

Will Flo make a full confession and risk jail time so that Hope and Liam can have their baby back? Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday to find out if Flo comes clean.