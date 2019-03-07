Teresa Giudice Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Claiming She’d Divorce Husband If He’s Deported

Teresa Giudice was spotted out grabbing breakfast with a friend in New Jersey on Thursday, but she was missing one piece of jewelry, her wedding ring.

According to The Daily Mail, Teresa Guidice was photographed by paparazzi as she left a restaurant this week, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star noticeably did not have her wedding ring on.

While Teresa was also seen with a no-makeup look, natural looking hairstyle, and workout clothes on, it could be that the reality star skipped out on the jewelry due to a session at the gym.

Giudice was seen wearing black leggings with red detail, a black shirt, black coat, and black sneakers as she hopped into her car. However, fans can’t help but wonder if Teresa has already given up on her marriage after she told Andy Cohen that she wouldn’t stay with her husband, Joe Giudice, if he was deported to Italy.

Joe, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, was born in Italy and brought to the United States as a baby. He does not speak Italian and has never pursued U.S. citizenship.

“I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I’m not doing it. I want somebody with me every day,” Teresa said of her future with Joe if he were to be deported.

“Unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, we want to move to Italy,’ [we] are not going],” Teresa Guidice stated. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.'”

Teresa went on to say that she and Joe could never do a long distance relationship with her in New Jersey and him in Italy because he would find other women to be with.

Joe has been in prison for three years as he serves a 41-month sentence following a guilty plea to 39 counts of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice turned heads last month when she was spotted holding hands with Blake Schreck in Miami. Rumors about Teresa cheating on Joe began to surface, but her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga claims that if Teresa were cheating she would know.

Joe is set to be released from prison in the coming months, and it looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will be waiting to see if he gets deported and if Teresa Giudice stays in the marriage.