Tiffani Thiessen Speaks Out On Luke Perry’s Death: ‘My Heart Has Been Weighing Heavy’

As the days pass by following actor Luke Perry’s death, the tributes continue to pour in.

Another one of Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars, Tiffani Thiessen, is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to the actor on her Instagram account. To honor Perry, the actress posted a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair from their days on the hit show. In the snapshot, Luke cradles Tiffani in his arms and leans against her head in a loving way. To go along with the photo is an equally as sweet caption.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend. He welcomed me on my very first day of #90210 with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years.”

Thiessen continues by saying that Perry took her under his wing and really made her feel like she was at home on the show and a part of the family.

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck,” she continued. “And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel.”

Flashback! Tiffani Thiessen and Luke Perry had a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion: http://t.co/vBxFOBDAvU — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 6, 2014

It comes as no shock that the sweet post has gained the Saved By the Bell star a lot of attention with over 103,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments within just one hour of the post going live. While some fans commented on the post with fond memories of Beverly Hills 90210, countless others sent their condolences.

Thissen wasn’t the only friend of Perry to finally break their silence on his passing today. Another one of Perry’s friends, actor Jason Priestley, also shared a touching post to honor his late friend. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jason broke his silence, saying that due to the incredible amount of pain that he has felt following Perry’s death, it took him a couple of days to be able to break his silence and speak out publicly.

In his tribute, Priestley shared two photos of himself and Luke together, one was from their 90210 days and the other was a more recent photo of the friends. He called his pal of 29 years “one of those truly special people” who really cared about others. He went on to say that he was a bright light that was extinguished far too soon.

“Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he lovingly ended the post.